Shooting critically injures teen boy in E. Travis County

By Published: Updated:
FILE: Travis County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (KXAN photo)
FILE: Travis County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (KXAN photo)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in eastern Travis County late afternoon Sunday, said a spokesperson for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened in the 700 block of Hatton Hill Lane at about 5:49 p.m. There was no word on how many times he may have been shot or why.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported the teen to University Medical Center Brackenridge with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies remained at the scene into the evening Sunday conducting an investigation and actively searching for any suspect or suspects, TCSO said.

The TCSO spokesperson said they had no details or descriptions for any suspect at this time.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s