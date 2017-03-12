Shooting critically injures teen boy in E. Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in eastern Travis County late afternoon Sunday, said a spokesperson for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened in the 700 block of Hatton Hill Lane at about 5:49 p.m. There was no word on how many times he may have been shot or why.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported the teen to University Medical Center Brackenridge with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies remained at the scene into the evening Sunday conducting an investigation and actively searching for any suspect or suspects, TCSO said.

The TCSO spokesperson said they had no details or descriptions for any suspect at this time.