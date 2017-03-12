Rideshare apps in Austin sputter, frustrating customers on SXSW’s first Saturday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some rideshare service apps in Austin experienced outages Saturday night, leaving many South by Southwest attendees and other Saturday night revelers without a lift for hours.

Uber and Lyft left Austin last May after voters approved stricter requirements for drivers that the companies did not like.

Since then, more than a half dozen companies started to fill the gap left behind — including Ride Austin and Fasten.

Ride Austin posted a statement online that its servers went down after a surge of new drivers and customers went online.

Here is the statement posted on Ride Austin’s Facebook page:

We also found several comments from Fasten users who tried to get a ride — but could not. One example:

Both Ride Austin and Fasten said that the problems experienced Saturday night have been resolved, and that customers shouldn’t see the same problems Sunday.

This is a developing story. KXAN is meeting with customers and drivers to learn more and will update this story as more information becomes available.