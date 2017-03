AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead after a head-on crash in Southeast Austin early Saturday night.

It happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the 7100 block of Burleson Road and Felter Lane.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics transported the man the South Austin Medical Center for his injuries but died about an hour later.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.