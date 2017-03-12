Houston man killed in front of family in carjacking attempt

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been shot and killed in front of his wife and child by young men who attempted to steal the family’s car only to find out it was a manual transmission that they didn’t know how to drive.

Harris County sheriff’s officials said 47-year-old Pedro Aguilar was killed after pulling up to the family’s apartment late Saturday.

Authorities say a second car pulled alongside with at least two suspects and pulled Aguilar from his vehicle and beat him before shooting him in the chest. He died at the scene.

Two suspects got into Aguilar’s car, discovered it was a manual transmission and then exited and fled in their own vehicle.

Authorities are searching for the suspects, described as being in their late teens or early 20s.