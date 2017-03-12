Head-on crash in heavy rain kills 3, injures 1 in Fayette Co. Saturday

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Three people died in a head-on crash during heavy rain Saturday morning on US 77, a few miles south of Schulenburg in Fayette County, said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened at about 8:09 a.m. when a 2015 Lexus SUV traveling southbound lost control on the wet roadway and drifted into the northbound lane. That’s when a 2014 Nissan pickup traveling north struck it head-on.

Each vehicle had a driver and one passenger, DPS said.

Both people in the Nissan were pronounced dead on the scene. They were the driver, Roger Cheney, 67, of Inez, and his passenger, Cynthia Cheney, 64, also of Inez.

The passenger in the Lexus – a 15-year-old boy from Alvin — was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The only survivor of the accident was the driver of the Lexus – Denise Cain, 52, of LaPorte – but she suffered critical injuries and was transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge in Austin for treatment.

DPS said that all occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts druing the crash.

At this time, it is unknown if any charges are pending. DPS had no further information.

“The Texas DPS would like to remind motorists to slow down during adverse weather conditions,” said DPS spokesperson Sgt. David Roberts.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s