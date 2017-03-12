Head-on crash in heavy rain kills 3, injures 1 in Fayette Co. Saturday

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Three people died in a head-on crash during heavy rain Saturday morning on US 77, a few miles south of Schulenburg in Fayette County, said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened at about 8:09 a.m. when a 2015 Lexus SUV traveling southbound lost control on the wet roadway and drifted into the northbound lane. That’s when a 2014 Nissan pickup traveling north struck it head-on.

Each vehicle had a driver and one passenger, DPS said.

Both people in the Nissan were pronounced dead on the scene. They were the driver, Roger Cheney, 67, of Inez, and his passenger, Cynthia Cheney, 64, also of Inez.

The passenger in the Lexus – a 15-year-old boy from Alvin — was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The only survivor of the accident was the driver of the Lexus – Denise Cain, 52, of LaPorte – but she suffered critical injuries and was transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge in Austin for treatment.

DPS said that all occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts druing the crash.

At this time, it is unknown if any charges are pending. DPS had no further information.

“The Texas DPS would like to remind motorists to slow down during adverse weather conditions,” said DPS spokesperson Sgt. David Roberts.