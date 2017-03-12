Community members talk about the future of Anderson Mill Rd.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People who live and drive along Anderson Mill Road in northwest Austin attended a public meeting on Saturday to voice their concerns about increased traffic and safety concerns. Since it was added to the 2016 Mobility Bond, the City of Austin can now determine the amount of funds allocated to solving the issues along the road.

District 6 Council Member Jimmy Flannigan said there are a lot of competing concerns about Anderson Mill Road that the public has brought up. About 150 people showed up and asked questions to city staff about traffic and safety issues.

Communications Director Tanya Jogee said the work of the Department of Transportation and the community’s input will help figure out how to improve the road.

“To have people so excited about providing their ideas on how we can improve the road, make it better, make it less congested, make it safer for our kids, for our families, for people that live there but for those who happen to be driving on the road every day is great,” Jogee said.

Timothy Kelly, a resident who has lived near Anderson Mill Road for 28 years, raised a different kind of question.

“My concern on the whole thing is why do my tax dollars from my property tax pay for a bond for streets and sidewalks,” Kelly said.

Voters approved the $720 million dollar mobility bond in November 2016. It includes $101 million for improvements along five roads, including Anderson Mill.