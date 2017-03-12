Austin police investigating N. Austin homicide Sunday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said they are investigating a homicide in north Austin Sunday night.

They are releasing few details at this time, but they have scheduled a media briefing after 10 p.m. to give the public an update.

Police are holding the briefing at the intersection of Bird Creek Drive and Quail Boulevard in north Austin, but there is no word on the exact location of the homicide.

KXAN has a news crew on the way. This is a developing story, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.