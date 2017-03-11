With second rain-out, no Zilker Kite Festival for 2017

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Organizers of the ABC Zilker Kite Festival said they must cancel this year’s event after the City of Austin informed them that inclement weather and poor park conditions forced the decision.

The event was originally scheduled for Sunday, March 5, 2017, but was rescheduled to Sunday, March 12, because of similar conditions last weekend.

There are no other make-up dates reserved, so kite fans will have to wait until 2018.

The city’s decision is intended to protect Zilker Park from potential damage.

KXAN is a sponsor of the ABC Zilker Kite Festival, one of Austin’s best-known annual events. Held on the first Sunday of March, it is the kick-off to the hundreds of springtime activities in Austin.

The “Kite Tournament” was created by The Exchange Club of Austin in 1929 with a mission to encourage creativity in children – and 87 years later, very little has changed. It is the longest continuously running kite festival in the United States.