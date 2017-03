AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you want to make sure you have healthy soil in your garden, cover crops can help.

Weekend Gardner Expert John Dromgoole said a good cover crop to plant is red clover because it fixes nitrogen into the soil. When planted in the fall, red clovers can break down on tough soil and create compost in time to fertilize more plants in the spring, he said.

Dromgoole, who owns the Natural Gardener off of Bee Caves Road, has tips how to maintain cover crops over time.