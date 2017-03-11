Spreading a ‘Culture of Good’ this SXSW

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The South by Southwest Festival is finally here. For one company, they are using the festival to encourage others to pay it forward throughout the week.

As part of their three-month bus tour, Culture of Good has launched a social media campaign which gives SXSW-goers a chance to share their good deeds online. All you have to do is share your picture on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #cultureofgood.

For every good-deed photo shared during SXSW, the group will donate 100 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the country. This year, they hope to donate 170,000 backpacks to children in the U.S.

Culture of Good’s co-founder Ryan McCarthy was in the KXAN studio to talk about the charity campaign.

