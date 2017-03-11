Neighbors’ suspicions led police to bust a ‘spa’ for prostitution

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say citizens are the eyes and ears of the community. A prostitution case in east Austin goes to show a concerned and curious neighbor can make a difference.

On Tuesday, Austin police received an email from someone who lived near “Pinky’s Spa.” The neighbor says they saw “very sketchy, suspicious people coming in and out of there late at night.”

Neighbors took it a step further and jumped online to see if they could find any information about the business. According to court records, they found an ad for the business on a prostitution website.

The very next day, APD investigators parked outside the business to watch the activity. Police say they questioned two different men after they walked out, and both admitted to getting more than a massage and paying for sexual acts.

Police arrested Tram Thi Nguyen, 41, and charged her with prostitution. She has two previous prostitution convictions out of Harris County, one in 2014 and another in 2016.