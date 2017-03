AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a man in East Austin early Saturday morning.

It happened before 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Leona Street near Rosewood Avenue.

Austin police say medics transported a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and believe his injuries were minor.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

No further information has been released.