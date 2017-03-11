Getting healthy with Dell Children’s 5K and Family Fun Fair

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spring is a perfect time to get outside and get moving. Not just for adults, but for kids, too.

To keep children and their families active, Dell Children’s Medical Center is hosting their annual 5K and Family Fun Fair.

The event, which benefits the Texas Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Childhood Obesity, will be held at the medical center Saturday, April 8.

Dr. Stephen Pont, pediatrician and medical director for the TCPTCO, visited the KXAN studio and spoke with Gigi Barnett about the event and the childhood obesity epidemic.

To sign up or volunteer for the 5K, click here.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s