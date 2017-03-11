Getting healthy with Dell Children’s 5K and Family Fun Fair

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spring is a perfect time to get outside and get moving. Not just for adults, but for kids, too.

To keep children and their families active, Dell Children’s Medical Center is hosting their annual 5K and Family Fun Fair.

The event, which benefits the Texas Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Childhood Obesity, will be held at the medical center Saturday, April 8.

Dr. Stephen Pont, pediatrician and medical director for the TCPTCO, visited the KXAN studio and spoke with Gigi Barnett about the event and the childhood obesity epidemic.

To sign up or volunteer for the 5K, click here.