Year later, Trump supporter, man he sucker-punched at rally get lunch

Related Coverage Trump supporter, protester he punched at rally hug in court

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — A Donald Trump supporter who was caught on video sucker-punching a protester at a Fayetteville rally in March 2016 sat down with the protester to discuss the last and how they are moving forward.

John Franklin McGraw, 79, of Linden, was captured on video punching Rakeem Jones as he was being escorted out of the rally by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The video was tweeted by New York Daily News writer Shaun King.

McGraw was later charged with assault and battery and put on probation.

The two hugged and spoke to each other during McGraw’s December court appearance. McGraw apologized and said that he and Jones were both caught up in a “political mess.”

But Jones said Thursday, “I wanted to show people that this wasn’t just for that show in the courthouse.”

McGraw said they are thankful for the relationship that has formed.

“Dear God, we’re thankful for the food we’re about to receive, we’re thankful for the relationship that we’ve gained here,” McGraw said.

Both men said the racial undertones surrounding the case remain.

Thursday’s lunch was a no holds barred conversation where both men opened up about life goals, work and family values.

There was no need to revisit the past.