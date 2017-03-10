Woman swept away in flooding outside San Antonio found dead

By Published:
Crews search for a woman swept away in floodwaters in Cibolo, Texas. March 10, 2017 (NBC Photo)
Crews search for a woman swept away in floodwaters in Cibolo, Texas. March 10, 2017 (NBC Photo)

CIBOLO, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a woman swept away in floodwaters outside of San Antonio on Friday has been recovered, according to News 4 San Antonio. 

Police in the suburb of Cibolo, just northeast of San Antonio, say a family member called for help overnight after the victim, identified by News 4 as Shireal Boulanger, 58, said she was in a car surrounded by water.

Transportation officials later heard a man — the woman’s husband — screaming for help near an Interstate 10 frontage road at Santa Clara Road that was flooded with more than three feet of water. The man, who was found clinging to a tree, was rescued and treated for hypothermia along with cuts and bruises.

The man told rescuers that he and his wife were swept away as they drove down the frontage road.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s