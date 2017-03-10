Woman swept away in flooding outside San Antonio found dead

CIBOLO, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a woman swept away in floodwaters outside of San Antonio on Friday has been recovered, according to News 4 San Antonio.

Police in the suburb of Cibolo, just northeast of San Antonio, say a family member called for help overnight after the victim, identified by News 4 as Shireal Boulanger, 58, said she was in a car surrounded by water.

Transportation officials later heard a man — the woman’s husband — screaming for help near an Interstate 10 frontage road at Santa Clara Road that was flooded with more than three feet of water. The man, who was found clinging to a tree, was rescued and treated for hypothermia along with cuts and bruises.

The man told rescuers that he and his wife were swept away as they drove down the frontage road.