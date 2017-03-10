Woman needing doctor on flight to Houston learns she’s surrounded by them

NBC News Published: Updated:
Houston doctors tend to man mid-flight (NBC News photo)
Houston doctors tend to man mid-flight (NBC News photo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) — A woman on board a Southwest flight from Atlanta to Houston had to scream for a doctor when her husband started to lose consciousness.

To everyone’s surprise, a lot of passengers on the plane stood up.

“We were returning to Houston from an annual meeting at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, so there were probably more than usual number of doctors on this particular flight,” says Texas Children’s Hospital immunologist Dr. Lenora Noroski said.

There were about two dozen doctors on board.

“The man became sweaty, pale, and his heart rate slowed way down, which helps prevent profusion to his brain, so we knew we needed to get him stable,” said Dr. Jeffery Aycock of University of Texas Medical Branch Health, a passenger on the plane.

Noroski and Aycock were just a few of the passengers who answered the panicked plea for a doctor.

“If that was going to happen on a flight, what a great flight for it to happen on. There were so many smart individuals on that flight, the brain trust on that flight, I was just lucky to be part of it,” Aycock said.

Officials said five doctors were able to position the man’s seat into a bed so they could lay him down and properly open his airway to maintain his oxygen flow for an expedited landing.

Aycock said the man continued to improve and he quickly regained consciousness in the 25-minute descent.

“The patient did well, actually, so there was no other problem, and the patient ended up being responsive and alert and back to his usual self,” Noroski said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2mQb2eE

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s