Walmart giving away free cupcakes to everyone on Sunday

WCMH Published:
Cupcake file photo (WCHM photo)
Cupcake file photo (WCHM photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Walmart will be giving away free cupcakes all across the country this Sunday in an attempt to celebrate “everyone’s birthday everywhere.”

The free treats will be available at Walmart Supercenters nationwide on Sunday, March 12th, but only between the hours of noon at 4:00pm. Each customer will be able to choose between one free chocolate or vanilla cupcake.

It doesn’t matter when your birthday is because you’ll still be able to get a free cupcake.

“Birthdays are a big deal,” Walmart said in a statement. “Everyone has one, and Walmart is the destination for everything you need to put together the best birthday ever.”

Walmart tells Time it expects to give away as many as 3 million cupcakes.

You can check here to find your closest Walmart store before picking up your free treat.

