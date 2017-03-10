Texas unemployment rate for January holds at 4.8 percent

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State labor officials say the Texas unemployment rate held steady in January at a seasonally adjusted 4.8 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday announced the jobless figure for the latest statewide reporting period. Nationwide unemployment during February, the latest U.S. reporting period, was 4.7 percent.

A TWC statement says Amarillo and Lubbock had the lowest unemployment in Texas during January at 3.4 percent. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the state’s highest jobless rate in January at 9.0 percent.

Commission Chairman Andres Alcantar says Texas started 2017 on a high note, in terms of workforce, by adding 51,300 jobs in January.

