Texas Film Awards honors Shirley MacLaine, Tye Sheridan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday Austin’s South by Southwest kicked off the Texas Film Awards. Awards were handed out to stars such as Shirley MacLaine.

MacLaine is known for her success in taking home an Academy Award for her performance in Terms of Endearment and for starring in Richard Linklater’s film Bernie.

This year, Shirley was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Texas Film Awards also gave the Star of Texas Award to the movie Bernie.

Other awards and movies were a success such as Tye Sheridan taking home the Rising Star Award.