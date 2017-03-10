Silent march held to memorialize DWI deaths in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A silent and emotional tribute to people killed by drunk drivers circled the state capitol today as AAA Texas hosted the fifth annual DWI March for Change on the eve of Spring Break.

The latest numbers from the Texas Department of Transportation show more than 24,000 alcohol-related traffic crashes which claimed nearly 1,000 in Texas in 2015. AAA says DWI crashes typically increase during spring break, which, starts today for many students in Texas.

“Indescribable pain,” said Measha Smith, whose 20-year-old daughter was killed in a north Austin crash, “We miss her every day and it just hurts very badly knowing her future was taken from her. Especially as a parent, just knowing all the things she was supposed to do or could have done won’t happen.”

Smith was joined by students, law enforcement and friends and family in Friday’s march.

