Police: Off-duty officer kills armed woman amid disturbance

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Galveston say an off-duty police officer shot and killed a woman following a disturbance.

Galveston police Lt. Joshua Schirard tells KHOU-TV (http://bit.ly/2mHjGLX ) the incident occurred Thursday evening. He says the officer was out with family members when he spotted the disturbance and confronted an armed female.

During the confrontation, Schirard says the officer fired shots at the woman, who later died at a hospital. Her name has not been released.

KHOU reports another man involved in the disturbance was taken into custody, but his relationship to the woman is unclear.

Additional details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.