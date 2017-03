Hi! Laken here. I love all people, especially children. I have a gentle disposition and am a mama at heart. I get along with all people, but prefer to be the only animal in the home. I like all the attention! I would rather not be in the shelter any longer than I have to (even though the staff takes great care of me here!). I need a lot of attention, love, and a tall fence.

You can find out more about Laken and other adoptable animals at texashumaneheroes.org.