Man accused of robbing Georgetown bank while wearing traffic vest arrested

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Calvin Dejuan Patterson, accused of robbing the Compass Bank in Georgetown last week, has been arrested.

Georgetown police say Patterson was identified through evidence collected at the robbery scene.

Officers notified Killeen police who then arrested Patterson, who is from Killeen. He is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.

Police were called to the bank on West Spring Street at around 4:25 p.m. on March 3 after the suspect, who did not show a weapon, got the money and left the bank.

