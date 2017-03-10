Learn the Basics of Semi-Precious Stones

If you’ve ever looked at jewelry and wondered more about the unique stones in different pieces, we’ve got all the answers. Nina Berenato is here to give us the ins and outs of semi-precious stones. At Nina’s store she offers a service where you can choose your own stone and she can set it in whatever piece of jewelry you like! She told us about popular stones like the blue lace agate, which is a great gift for new mothers because it is known to ward off the baby blues. Nina then showed us a purple stone that is perfect for a jet setter, because it is know to ward off losing your luggage! For upkeep of your jewelry she recommends taking it to AMC Company to find out what type of metal it is and how to polish it accordingly.

You can learn more about Nina’s full line of creative jewelry at their shop on Barton Springs Road or visit them online at ninaberenato.com.