Investigator: Suspect in Victoria mosque fire feared Muslims

Associated Press Published:
The Victoria Islamic Center was destroyed by an early morning fire on Jan. 28, 2017. (Victoria Islamic Center Photo via Facebook)
The Victoria Islamic Center was destroyed by an early morning fire on Jan. 28, 2017. (Victoria Islamic Center Photo via Facebook)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A federal agent says a man suspected of burning down a Texas mosque in January allegedly believed those who worshipped there were terrorists.

Rick Miller, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, testified Thursday that based on social media messages, Marq Vincent Perez monitored the Islamic center in Victoria, about 125 miles southwest of Houston, before setting fire to it Jan. 28.

Miller says an informant said Perez believed Muslims were allowed to marry children and that mosque members were terrorists. He also says Perez messaged a friend that the hardest part was “getting the town to believe the evidence” and that “only us soldiers” are “armed and ready.”

Perez hasn’t been charged in the mosque fire. Thursday’s hearing pertained to an unrelated charge alleging he tried setting fire to a car earlier in January. He was arrested last week in that case.

An American flag flies in front of a fire-ravaged mosque in Victoria on Feb. 1, 2017. (Texas Tribune/Jim Malewitz Photo)
An American flag flies in front of a fire-ravaged mosque in Victoria on Feb. 1, 2017. (Texas Tribune/Jim Malewitz Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s