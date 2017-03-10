Guide to SXSW: Transportation options, big events, road closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is preparing for crowded roads as the city’s population will swell with newcomers from around the world for South by Southwest.

Road closures will begin Friday, March 10 and last until March 20 for SXSW events. There will be full closures of Trinity Street and San Jacinto between their Fifth and Sixth Street intersections from 3 a.m. on March 10 until 8 a.m. March 19.

A full closure of Sixth Street between Congress and Interstate 35 and Red River Street between Fifth and Seventh streets goes from March 10-19.

The city of Austin has released its updated list of permitted events for spring 2017, most of which are South by Southwest-related events. The city approved 146 permits this year, which is higher than its cap of 120 in 2016.

A spokesperson for Spotify says the company is taking a new approach this year by curating a Spotify SXSW 2017 hub that is “unique to the festival, giving Spotify fans everywhere the opportunity to explore the music coming out of SXSW. ”

List of permitted events:

If you plan on using a ridesharing company to get around SXSW, be sure to check the prices before you book a trip because some companies may have surged pricing to stay competitive during the festival.

zTrip: Book a ride now or later without surge pricing.

Book a ride now or later without surge pricing. Fasten: Their drivers must have a clean record and are screened through federal and national records.

Their drivers must have a clean record and are screened through federal and national records. RideAustin: Riders can choose a charity and proceeds from each ride will be donated by Ride Austin. They are adding up to 50 drivers a day to their fleet during SXSW

Riders can choose a charity and proceeds from each ride will be donated by Ride Austin. They are adding up to 50 drivers a day to their fleet during SXSW FARE: Take the stress out of planning for ACL, you can schedule a trip up to seven days in advance with this app.

Take the stress out of planning for ACL, you can schedule a trip up to seven days in advance with this app. Wingz: Background checked drivers will pick you up no matter what (even if there’s an alien invasion). Announced higher fares for SXSW

Background checked drivers will pick you up no matter what (even if there’s an alien invasion). Announced higher fares for SXSW GetMe: Arrive in style. Whether you want to ride a motorcycle or in a limo, numerous options for you to get where you need to go.

There are also Pedicab pickups along populated areas like Sixth Street and Riverside, which have been mapped out.

Capital Metro is expanding its service to accommodate the crowds.

The agency says MetroRapid buses will operate

Friday and Saturday nights until 2:30 a.m.

Sunday night until 12:30 a.m.

MetroRail service will also be extended on the weekends

Saturday service from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight.