Dell ‘Experience’ will showcase new tech at SXSW

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Dell Experience at SXSW (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)
Dell Experience at SXSW (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest often introduces us to the next big idea.

Dell Technologies hopes their ‘Experience,’ debuting Friday at South by Southwest, will be a proper showcase of the things they’ve been working on.

The interactive pop-up shows off some of their latest technology solutions driving human progress; things like virtual reality, security, open source, entrepreneurship and creativity. There are also plenty of new things for video gamers.

It’s not the first time Dell has chosen SXSW to show of their work.

“Well, Dell and South by both have grown up in Austin and both of us believe that by giving people access to technology, people access to communities, that they will grow and thrive,” said spokesperson Liz Matthews.

If you want to stop by, the showcase is at The Sunset Room downtown. It will be up through Monday, March 14.

