AMBER ALERT: 9 and 10-year-old children taken from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children, ages 9 and 10 last seen in El Paso, Texas.

Police believe the children were taken by their mother, Brenda Estrada. The suspect accused of abducting the children is driving a blue/green 2001 Acura vehicle with the license plate HGV4546.

The missing children are thought to be in danger. The missing 9-year-old girl is Ashley Michelle Estrada and her 10-year-old brother Brandon Jesus Estrada.

Brenda is thought to be with a companion, 29-year-old Miguel Mendez.