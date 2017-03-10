AISD dad shares message of love after son’s death from cancer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A cable technician for 16 years, Freddy Zamora never imagined he’d be in a middle school gym speaking to hundreds of sixth graders. His message is simple: spread love.

Zamora lost his 18-year-old son, Freddy Jr., to cancer in 2012. By the time it was diagnosed, the cancer had spread all over his body.

“Anything he needed, anything he ever wanted, daddy was there to fix it, but that day we found he had cancer, he looked at me and was like ‘Dad can you fix this?’ And I was like ‘Babe, there’s nothing I can do.'”

Doctors discovered the cancer during a physical required by Austin ISD athletics, but it was missed in previous physicals. Zamora hopes to work with lawmakers to create more comprehensive school physicals for students.

In the meantime, he’s teamed up with Scott Goyette. The two are on a mission to encourage young people to love themselves, love each other and celebrate one another’s differences.

“We’re trying to tell them to replace negative thoughts with positive thoughts and literally just love themselves,” said Goyette.

Through their program Go Love Now, Zamora and Goyette are sharing their stories with students across AISD and beyond. They’ve created programs for parents and teachers as well. “You know what, it’s not really me. Freddy’s still working here, Freddy’s inspiring them, I just tell the story,” said Zamora.

The program takes students through different emotions, starting with laughter and moving on to tougher issues. “One of the things that happens is kids stay bottled up with whatever their issue is, and they feel they’re alone,” said Goyette.

They want students to realize they’re not alone and to have empathy for others going through difficult situations.

“I do it because I remember the things Freddy told me, he had a lot of love in his heart,” said Zamora.

Schools interested in the program or anyone wanting to donate to it can visit the Go Love Now website.