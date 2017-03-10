8 year old boy says angels helped him save dad’s life

IDAHO FALLS, ID (WCMH) — His family is calling him a hero for saving his dad’s life, but 8-year-old J.T. Parker said he had help.

“The things he did was beyond his capabilities,” J.T’s dad Stephen Parker tells EastIdahoNews.com of the incident that happened last July.

Stephen was working on the family’s Toyota Prius, when he got underneath the car to remove an axle. Suddenly, the car fell on his chest.

Before Stephen passed out he yelled for J.T. to jack up the vehicle. It was all in his hands and I thought this is it. There’s no way he can jack this car because it took my soon and I both to jack it up the first time, my 17 year old son,” says Stephen.

“It was scary and I didn’t think that I could jack the car up but I just kept on trying,” J.T. tells EastIdahoNews.com.

And after 15 minutes of 50 pound J.T. using the jack, it slowly lifted the vehicle off Stephen’s chest.

Stephen was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but it was later found he only had a few broken ribs and other minor injuries.

When asked how he was able to pull such a rescue off, J.T. has a simple answer. “Angels,” he says.

In fact, two days later, the parents had J.T. attempt the feat again, and he couldn’t.

“A miracle there’s no other way to describe it. There’s no way that little boy could have done that. I just felt that it was a responsibility we have to tell people that miracles still exist,” J.T’s mother Jodie says.