8 year old boy says angels helped him save dad’s life

WCMH Published: Updated:
J.T and his dad, who he says angels saved (WCMH photo)

IDAHO FALLS, ID (WCMH) — His family is calling him a hero for saving his dad’s life, but 8-year-old J.T. Parker said he had help.

“The things he did was beyond his capabilities,” J.T’s dad Stephen Parker tells EastIdahoNews.com of the incident that happened last July.

Stephen was working on the family’s Toyota Prius, when he got underneath the car to remove an axle. Suddenly, the car fell on his chest.

Before Stephen passed out he yelled for J.T. to jack up the vehicle. It was all in his hands and I thought this is it. There’s no way he can jack this car because it took my soon and I both to jack it up the first time, my 17 year old son,” says Stephen.

“It was scary and I didn’t think that I could jack the car up but I just kept on trying,” J.T. tells EastIdahoNews.com.

And after 15 minutes of 50 pound J.T. using the jack, it slowly lifted the vehicle off Stephen’s chest.

Stephen was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but it was later found he only had a few broken ribs and other minor injuries.

When asked how he was able to pull such a rescue off, J.T. has a simple answer. “Angels,” he says.

In fact, two days later, the parents had J.T. attempt the feat again, and he couldn’t.

“A miracle there’s no other way to describe it.  There’s no way that little boy could have done that.  I just felt that it was a responsibility we have to tell people that miracles still exist,” J.T’s mother Jodie says.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s