14-year-old sexually assaulted on CapMetro train

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is in jail accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old on a Capital Metro train on March 7, around 3:44 p.m.

The teen told police he was on his way to the Lakeline area when a man sat down next to him and began inappropriately touching him. According to the affidavit, Tomas Garcia, 53, first asked the teen to borrow his cell phone to make a call.

After calling his roommate, the teen said Garcia asked for his name and age. When the teen told Garcia he was 14, the affidavit states, he started rubbing his crotch, moaning and touching the teen. He also started whispering sexually suggestive things asking his foot size and talking about porn.

Garcia then said that there was a group of international high school students he was trying to go for last month, but didn’t have any luck. He also asked if he could follow the teen after they got off of the train and the teen said no. The victim said he was afraid of Garcia because he knows his phone number.

When questioned by police, Garcia first said he didn’t sit next to anyone on the train, then corrected himself and said he borrowed a kid’s cell phone.

Garcia is facing a charge for indecency with a child by contact, a second degree felony and is being held at the Travis County Jail on $40,000 bond.

