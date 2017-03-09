Woman seeks $350 million for ‘wrongful’ Waco biker shootout arrest

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman who says she was wrongfully arrested following a deadly 2015 shootout involving bikers at a Waco, Texas, restaurant has filed a lawsuit alleging civil rights violations and asking for $350 million in damages.

Attorneys for Morgan English filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Austin federal court.

The lawsuit says English and her husband were set to attend a meeting of motorcycle clubs when they got caught in the shootout that left nine dead.

English’s attorneys say the couple cooperated with police but were among the 177 individuals arrested. Prosecutors later did not indict the couple.

The suit names McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna, the former Waco police chief and others. Similar lawsuits have been filed by other people who were arrested.

English is seeking damages on behalf of each of the first 100 people found innocent in the criminal trials.