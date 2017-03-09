Wingz rideshare doubling fares during SXSW to keep up with competitors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rideshare company Wingz announced Thursday they are doubling their fares March 10 through March 19 for South by Southwest.

Wingz sent an email to its customers saying they have been informed their competitors will be implementing “dramatic fare increases” during the festival.

“Although we are against surge pricing in its truest form, we need to implement a special event pricing to provide your favorite Wingz Drivers a reasonable incentive to accept your requests,” the company said.

The rates will be doubled for the “greater Austin area,” they said, from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. during SXSW. Wingz, which operates on a set, flat rate for its rides, says they will continue to be flat-rate during the increased rate period.

For a regular ride into Austin from the airport riders have told us they are charged $25. The increased fares would take that to $50. According to Ride Guru, non-surge fares from the airport into downtown start at around $20 for Ride Austin and Fasten, $23 for Fare and $33 for a taxi.

Uber and Lyft pulled out of operating in the city of Austin on May 9, 2016 after voters decided against Prop 1. However, both continue to operate in the surrounding areas outside the city.

Wingz says they hope their customers understand the need for the doubled rates and that it doesn’t inconvenience anyone’s plans.

