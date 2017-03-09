WATCH: Men dressed as women jump counter, rob jewelry store

DEERFIELD BEACH, Florida (NBC News) Two men used women’s fashions to disguise themselves as they robbed a Florida jewelry store.

These customers appear to be women interested in buying jewelry – but you can see the pair leap over the counter, grab the sales ladies and force them to the back of the store.

Now watch this security video provided by the Broward County Sheriff as the men start ransacking the jewelry cases.

When they are satisfied they’ve taken enough, they try to leave the store – only to find the front door is locked.

One of the men runs over the counters and even a desk to demand the door be opened.

And out they go.

Broward County Sheriff’s officials believe the men may be responsible for robbing a nearby check cashing business while dressed as women.