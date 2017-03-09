Rodeo Austin

By Published: Updated:
Rodeo Austin
Rodeo Austin

From the dust and dirt in the arena to the hooves and tails on the avenue of breeds, Rodeo Austin has got something for everyone whether you consider yourself a city slicker or a country kid. Steven Voelker with Rodeo Austin joined us in the studio to tell us more about it. Rodeo Austin is happening March 11th through the 25th. For tickets and a full schedule of events, go to RodeoAustin.com.

 

 

Sponsored by Rodeo Austin. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s