Ride Austin prepares for SXSW with more drivers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As tens of thousands of people descend on Austin for South By Southwest, ride-hailing companies are gearing up. This is the festival’s first year since Uber and Lyft left Austin. Last May, voters approved stricter rules for drivers, including fingerprint background checks.

One of the new companies that stepped in is Ride Austin, who just gave their one millionth ride.

“Fortunately our app didn’t go down during ACL, so we actually had huge volumes and were able to handle it. But we definitely learned a lot about logistics,” said Joe Deshotel, Director of Community Engagement for Ride Austin.

Deshotel says the company has been preparing for the SXSW rush, adding 40 to 50 new drivers a day.

“They will all have been fingerprinted, they will all have their individual vehicles inspected and done in-person interviews with team members,” said Deshotel.

Ride Austin has also updated its servers in order to take on large amounts of traffic. They say it will allow for more drivers and riders without slowing down or crashing the app. They’re preparing for huge spikes in traffic.

The city has designated pick-up and drop-off locations, and has also announced street closures throughout the event.