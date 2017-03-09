Rep. Dawnna Dukes to appear in court facing corruption charges

Related Coverage Dukes case tests new system for political corruption investigations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, is expected in court on Thursday to face criminal corruption charges, accused of tampering with government records and abuse of her official capacity.

Dukes, who represents the east Austin district, says she plans to plead not guilty. Prosecutors say Dukes used her official staff to do things like take her kids to school. She is also accused of collecting her per diem on days she never went to the Capitol.

After she made a surprise appearance to be sworn into office on Jan. 10, Dukes was indicted on 13 felony charges. The District Attorney’s Office says the charges are based on allegations that Dukes made false entries on 13 different occasions on State of Texas travel vouchers, in order to obtain reimbursement for expenses to which she was not legally entitled.

Dukes appearance at the swearing-in ceremony on the House floor was unexpected after she said in September that she would resign her House seat. Before the November election, Dukes said she was stepping down because of health issues relating to a car crash from 2013. She was basically absent from the 2015 legislative session, saying health issues from the accident caused her to miss days at work.

On Jan. 18, Dukes turned herself in. Before she was booked at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center she made a few remarks.

“I will focus my time and my energy on the people of District 46 and their issues and concerns in the Texas House of Representative during the 85th Legislature,” said Dukes. “I do not intend at all to allow anyone to get me distracted [including the media] because the children of Texas and Child Protective Services deserve to have my attention. They deserve to have my expertise, they deserve to have me continue to fight for them.”

If convicted, Dukes could face up to 28 years in jail.

