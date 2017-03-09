Plan Your Trip to the Charm of the Texas Coast

While we were in Rockport, we met up with Sandy Jumper, the Director of Tourism and Events with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. She gave a few tips for what to bring when you visit the coastal town and what to expect. The beach towel, sunglasses and sunscreen are a few essentials, but you might have never thought you’d need a nice hat to keep the sun rays off of you or a mat to lay on. A mat is great because the sand shakes right off so you’re not bringing it back with you in the car. A sarong is great for ladies if you’re going straight to dinner from the beach. If you have children, toys are definitely necessary! The beach at Rockport has a great playground, but kids might want to play in the sand too. A light-weight small chair to sit in and a bag to keep your sandy items in are also a few things you might want to think about bringing. The coast of Rockport is a Blue Wave Beach meaning they are a certified clean beach. There is no glass allowed, but plastic is fine. There are picnic tables available with grills, so you can grill your catch of the day right on the beach. Rockport has a ski basin, an area for bird-watching and a pavilion that can be used for family reunions or meetings. To begin planning your trip to Rockport-Fulton visit rockport-fulton.org.

