Nissan creates car specifically made for man’s best friend

ROLLE, Switzerland (WFLA) — Dog owners will drool over Nissan’s latest cross-over concept car because it’s made to keep your pooch safe and happy.

Our furry friends love their time at the park or the beach, but it does create a messy clean-up after your adventure.

Nissan’s latest cross-over car creation hopes to solve that problem.

The Nissan X-Trail features an access ramp for easy doggy access, and a 360 degree pull out water shower for on the go baths. The upholstered cargo area is perfect for the inevitable clean-up of hair and dirt.

The car will also feature “dog-cam” technology, allowing both the dog and the owner to see and hear each other during their journey.

Research from The Kennel Club said 99 percent of pet owners consider their pet to be a member of the family. So, Nissan’s goal was to create a car that treated pets like one.

Ryan Gains, Nissan’s chief marketing manager of X-Trail, said, “The Nissan X-Trail is a car that’s built for family adventures, and the X-Trail 4Dogs concept takes that to the next level.”

Reportedly, the “pawfect” car will begin production in Europe before taking off here in the U.S.

Nissan’s X-Trail transforms the cargo space into a dog haven to include:

Two-way dog cam

360 pull out water shower

Integrated dryer

Access ramp

Padded interior upholstered for wipe-ups

No spill water bowl

Smart dog treat dispenser

Clip on harness hook

Clutter free compartments to store treats, waste bags, etc.