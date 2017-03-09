Mother claims she’s receiving threats from son’s accused killer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A grieving mother is still trying to find justice after her son, 30-year-old Brandon Grant, a father of two, was found shot and stabbed in the middle of Johnny Morris Road last July.

Now, the woman is terrified the man arrested for the murder could walk free. “Well, the detective told us that the evidence they had and the witnesses weren’t good enough,” Grant’s mother says.

Court documents show an uncle of Joseph Sterling, who was already in jail, told detectives, “If you ask me if Joe Joe had anything to do with that boy’s death, yes he did. He told me himself.”

Grant says it’s not only the possible release of her son’s accused murder that is haunting her, she says there have also been threats.

“What terrifies me is just, you know, that threats are being made,” she said. “If they let them out and something happens, I just want people to know I came forward, I came forward and I don’t want no harm. I’m already going through enough, and my family already lost someone. We don’t want anybody coming back in and harming us.”

Police say Sterling is a known gang member. “This is a dangerous person that you’ve got locked up and we need to keep him locked up,” Grant’s mom said. “If they let this person get out of jail who is to say he won’t do it again?”

She recognizes her son had a drug addiction, but says it’s no excuse for his death. “I don’t want anybody to portray him as this crack addict walking around here doing stuff,” Grant’s mother says. “He didn’t deserve to be killed, he didn’t deserve to be shot, nobody has the right to take another human being’s life.”

Now, she’s begging investigators to move forward with her son’s murder case. “He just got caught up with bad people, he mattered to my whole family, I cry every night about my son and as his mother, I’m the only advocate he’s got,” Grant’s mom said, fighting back tears.

We reached out to a spokesman from the District Attorney’s Office who told us:

Grant’s Murder case is an ongoing investigation and still moving forward. There’s no plan to dismiss the case. As of right now, the suspect in custody is the one investigators believe committed the crime. They also say any threats on any case they take seriously and will address them immediately and appropriately.