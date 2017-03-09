Man turns self in for February BB gun road rage incident

Related Coverage Driver fires rounds from airsoft gun during Manor road rage incident

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) – A man who, Manor police say, shot an airsoft BB gun at another driver in a road rage episode at the end of February, has turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Feb. 27 around 6:30 a.m., Manor police say Michael Sewell, 52, shot at a man driving on US 290 East near Riata Ford, hitting the man’s car.

Investigators found an airsoft gun at the Giles exit on the US 290 toll.

Authorities originally said the victim was not injured but he later had to get a steel BB removed from his neck.

Sewell was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second degree felony. His bond was set at $50,000.