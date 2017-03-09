Man turns self in for February BB gun road rage incident

By Published: Updated:
Michael Anthony Sewell booking photo (Manor police)
Michael Anthony Sewell booking photo (Manor police)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) – A man who, Manor police say, shot an airsoft BB gun at another driver in a road rage episode at the end of February, has turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Feb. 27 around 6:30 a.m., Manor police say Michael Sewell, 52, shot at a man driving on US 290 East near Riata Ford, hitting the man’s car.

Investigators found an airsoft gun at the Giles exit on the US 290 toll.

Authorities originally said the victim was not injured but he later had to get a steel BB removed from his neck.

Sewell was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second degree felony. His bond was set at $50,000.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s