Man sentenced for scalping woman tells judge to skip lecture

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who told a judge to skip the lecture has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for scalping his girlfriend and ordering his pit bull to attack her.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports 31-year-old Zachary Gross continued to maintain at sentencing Wednesday for his first-degree assault conviction that his dog “Capone” was responsible for the injuries to Marilyn Stanley.

Gross told Boone County Circuit Judge Rick Brueggemann he feels “horrible” over what happened but not responsible.

“I’m not asking for your mercy. Just give me the 20. I don’t need a lecture,” Gross added.

Stanley said she needed a half-dozen surgeries and suffered permanent nerve damage. A trauma surgeon testified at Gross’ trial that cuts to her head were consistent with the use of a sharp knife.

