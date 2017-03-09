Lawsuit filed on behalf of Biloxi bus crash victims

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The family of the Lockhart couple killed in the Biloxi, Mississippi bus crash have filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit.

Former Lockhart ISD administrators Peggy and Ken Hoffman were killed in the crash on Tuesday. The Hoffman’s were traveling on the seven-day charter excursion organized by the Bastrop Senior Center when the bus and train collided. The lawsuit is asking for millions of dollars in damages.

The Hoffman family is suing the bus driver, ECHO Tours and Charter Transportation company, and Diamond Tours Inc. The ECHO bus was traveling from Austin to Biloxi when it was struck by a freight train killing four people and injuring dozens of passengers.

The lawsuit claims a “humped” crossing sign was posted in front of the crossing indicating the low ground and potential for getting stuck. After the crash, the suit says more than 30 minutes passed before the injured passengers were taken off the bus.

It is noted in the lawsuit that two months before the deadly crash, a train hit a Pepsi delivery truck at the exact same crossing. The truck’s trailer got stuck and was unable to cross before the collision. Since 1976, this crossing has had 16 crashes.

“If you didn’t work with them, then you were taught by them, or your kids were taught by them, or you just knew them as leaders in the community,” said Superintendent Susan Bohn.

The family will hold visitation from 5-7 p.m. Monday at McCurdy Funeral Home. Services will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Lockhart. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD at 105 S. Colorado, Lockhart, TX 78644 or online here.