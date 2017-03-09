How can Anderson Mill Road be improved? The city wants neighbors’ input

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People who live along Anderson Mill Road between Farm to Market 620 and US 183 will have an opportunity this weekend to voice their concerns about the road. Like many roads in Austin, growth in the area has added congestion to the main lanes.

Karen Grampp has lived off of Anderson Mill Road for 40 years. “183 was a much smaller highway, it was referred commonly as the suicide highway in this direction.”

Grampp says that same name could now apply to Anderson Mill Road. She says the area has changed drastically, but the road has not. “You can hear this is not even anywhere close to rush hour and there’s a lot of traffic going by”

She says the major issues she sees are missing and poorly designed sidewalks, the need for more signal lights and speeding drivers. “People are so impatient, they try to tailgate, go around you.”

A study held by the Northwest Austin Coalition — a group made of northwest Austin residents — kicked off in 2015 which helped Anderson Mill Road be included as a Regional project in the 2016 Mobility Bond.

District 6 Council Member Jimmy Flannigan says now that the road is included in the Mobility Bond, the next step is figuring out the best way to tackle the traffic issues in the area.

“That as much public input and voice has been had so once this project is completed in a few years, everyone will enjoy it and appreciate the process that we took.”

Of the $101 million allocated for regional projects in the mobility bond, $5.5 million will be used towards Anderson Mill Road, but additional funding could also be pulled from other areas in the Mobility Bond, like the Safe Route to School section.

Council Member Flannigan’s goal is to have work underway in 2018. “As long as it gets done in the next four years, the community will consider it a success.”

Residents can voice their concerns about Anderson Mill Road the Spicewood Elementary School this Saturday starting at 10 a.m.