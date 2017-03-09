Honor the best in local music at the Austin Music Awards

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This weekend you can help honor the best in local music. Sarah Wolf with the Austin Chronicle joined us in the KXAN studio to discuss the Austin Music Awards.

New this year is the first-ever Townes Van Zandt Award, which will be presented to musician and artist Terry Allen, who will perform with Joe Ely. Other special guests include, Rose Reyes, the honoree of the Margaret Moser Award celebrating a trailblazer in the music industry.

There will also be performances by Texas Songwriters Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, Kat Edmonson, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Ben Dickey and more.

The ceremony gets underway Sunday night at ACL Live at The Moody Theater on West Second Street. Doors open at 7 p.m.