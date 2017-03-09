Correctional officer jailed after showing up to work drunk, deputies say

By Published:
wcso, williamson county sheriff's office building
FILE - Williamson County Sheriff's Office (KXAN File Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer was arrested and charged with public intoxication Thursday after showing up to work drunk, deputies say.

At around 4:45 p.m., the officer, who has not been named, showed up to work and other officers determined he was intoxicated. They then escorted him to the administrative offices where senior command staff worked to verify if he was drunk.

Sheriff Robert Chody decided, based on that review, to place the officer under arrest in the Williamson County Jail.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s