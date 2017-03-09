Correctional officer jailed after showing up to work drunk, deputies say

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer was arrested and charged with public intoxication Thursday after showing up to work drunk, deputies say.

At around 4:45 p.m., the officer, who has not been named, showed up to work and other officers determined he was intoxicated. They then escorted him to the administrative offices where senior command staff worked to verify if he was drunk.

Sheriff Robert Chody decided, based on that review, to place the officer under arrest in the Williamson County Jail.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available.