City granting appeals to for-hire drivers who failed background checks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many people will be heading to the airport over the next week for Spring Break and others, are getting in on the action South by Southwest has to offer. That means drivers are in high demand.

We have learned of 26 appeals from drivers who previously failed the city’s criminal background checks. Austin’s transportation director has approved 15 and denied 11.

KXAN met Austinite Erin Emmitt as she was getting ready to fly out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday. She says she values what rideshare companies have to offer.

“It’s nice to know that it’s on record who picked me up, who came to get me, what car they’re in, there’s a record of where I’ve been and it’s just that peace of mind that’s a lot better,” Emmitt said.

That peace of mind relies heavily on proper oversight. “Depending on what the charges were, I feel like there should be an appeals process. There’s some crimes that just, no question, they shouldn’t be working in a public spot like that if they’re convicted of certain things,” Emmitt said. “Domestic abuse, sexual assault, things like that, if I knew somebody had had that on their record at all, I would not get in a car with them.”

Back in December, Austin City Council directed the transportation department to give drivers the change to appeal the criminal history policy.

The director can consider:

The nature and gravity of any offenses in the individual’s criminal history The length of time since the offense and completion of the sentence The impact of the offenses on the applicant’s ability to perform the duties and discharge the responsibilities of a driver of a ground transportation service vehicle.

Back in June, city council laid out criminal convictions that disqualified applicants applying for a chauffeur’s permit or a renewal, based on whether the applicant had been convicted of certain offenses within the last seven years.

Suzy McInerny, a visitor to Austin, said, “I don’t think everyone should be able to drive, because it’s your life they’re taking their hands in and you don’t know who those people are.”

With that said, she thought “absolutely” everyone should have the opportunity to at least appeal.

Chris Bedford, who has worked with SuperShuttle for more than six years, went through the appeals process and came out on the other side.

“I won my appeal. Started back driving and it’s been great,” he said.

KXAN’s Kylie McGivern has the full story coming up on KXAN TV at 10.