Central Texas blood supplies ‘uncomfortably low’ after Biloxi crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We Are Blood is asking Central Texas families to help bring the blood supply back to a safe level.

The organization, formerly known as the Blood Center of Central Texas, sent multiple blood products to help the victims of the Biloxi bus and train collision.

Four were killed and 35 were injured after the bus became stuck on train tracks in Biloxi on Tuesday and was hit by a freight train. Three of the deceased were from the Austin area.

Now, We Are Blood says their shelves are uncomfortably low. “With SXSW right around the corner, and the influx of people that come with it, the need for blood is drastically elevated,” the organization said.

They are asking for all blood types to donate, but have a particular increased need for O donors. We Are Blood says O negative blood is the universal blood type, which means it can be transfused to any patient during an emergency.

O positive blood type, on the other hand, is the most common blood type and is used at a higher rate by our Central Texas hospitals.

We Are Blood has three donations locations in the area: one in north Austin at 4300 N. Lamar Blvd., one in Round Rock at 2132 N. Mays (Suite 900) and one in south Austin at 3100 W. Slaughter Ln.

You can find mobile blood drives that may be closer to you here and schedule an appointment on the We Are Blood website.