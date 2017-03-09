Buda wants to add 5 new warning systems to save lives during floods

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – The city of Buda is looking to add five new flood warning systems by April of next year with the goal of making flood-prone areas a little safer for drivers.

“Everybody in Central Texas has seen historic flooding and we’re not immune to that,” said the City of Buda Spokesperson David Marino.

Buda has been hit hard by multiple flooding events over the past few years. Now, a grant provided by the Texas Water Development Board will help the city pay for the new warning systems.

“I think that this will really help us respond better and give people more of a lead time to let them know that flooding is going to be occurring in a certain area,” said Marino.

The five locations were identified as a result of the October 2013 and May 2015 floods.

Onion Creek Bridge on RM 967

Cole Springs Road at RM 967

Garlic Creek Culvert on RM 967

Bluff Street at FM 2770

Main Street at Bradfield Park.

As a driver, you’ll notice new flashing lights placed at each location, but behind those lights is technology that could help save a life. The system will provide alerts to residents and minute by minute information to city leaders.

The warning systems will monitor precipitation, stream levels and water rise at low water crossings at the designated locations 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“We warn people now, but if we could have even just a little more lead time and know that the water levels are rising rapidly then we can tell them ‘Hey, in about 30 minutes we are expecting this bridge to be under water,’” said Marino.

The project is estimated to cost $585,780. The city will only be responsible for half of that cost, the rest TWDB will cover. It’s a big price tag, but one the city says is worth it if it means safety for drivers.

“A lot of people moving here from other places don’t necessarily know where the flood prone areas are in town. So, this will definitely help remind people, those that live here and those that aren’t from here that ‘Hey, this is a dangerous situation, you want to stay away from this area.’ We’re really doing this to keep people safe, to be proactive,” said Marino.

The city has already conducted one public hearing, but will hold two more before the project begins. In accordance with the TWDB contract, the City must complete the grant project by April 30, 2018.