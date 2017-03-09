Brothers go on naked rampage, face numerous charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are in custody after they went on a nude rampage Sunday afternoon in front of an apartment complex.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Lighthouse Landing apartment complex in the 6600 block of Heron Neck Drive on reports of a person exposing.

Upon arrival, officers observed 21-year old Timothy Batz and his brother 24-year old Noah Batz walking the area nude.

An investigation determined that Timothy and Noah had punched a woman in the forehead earlier after she refused to entertain the brothers’ naked antics. The punch left the woman with a large knot on her forehead.

The assistant manager of the apartment complex stated that she observed the brothers “passionately making out” in front of a dumpster as residents were being advised to stay away from the two. One of the brothers then ran at her and threatened to kill her while banging on her vehicle’s windows.

The two continued their charade by getting in and out of nearby vehicles without permission from the owners.

A witness stated that he also observed the brothers yelling and screaming threats as they jumped and banged on several vehicles in in the apartment complex.

Once taken into custody, the brothers told authorities that they had been under the influence of marijuana and mushrooms.

Noah Batz was originally arrested for battery resulting in injury, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, public indecency, criminal mischief, obscene performance, incest, attempted auto theft and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

Timothy Batz was originally arrested for public intoxication, incest, intimidation, obscene performance, disorderly conduct, public indecency, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, attempting auto theft, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.